Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUFRY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of DUFRY remained flat at $$5.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

