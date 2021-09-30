DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 64,325 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,028,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 227,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of EWL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 96,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,170. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.