DRW Securities LLC Buys 486,600 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the period. TFF Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

TFFP stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,848. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFFP shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

