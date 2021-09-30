DRW Securities LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $191,000.

EUFN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,488. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

