Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 899 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50.

On Monday, July 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28.

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

