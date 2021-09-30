DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

DOYU stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.76. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

