Dollar Tree Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 101,569 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,152 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

