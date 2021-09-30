DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 206.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DNB Bank ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

