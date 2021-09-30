DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get DLH alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

DLHC stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. DLH has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $151.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $61.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 253,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DLH by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.