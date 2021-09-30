Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

