Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report sales of $77.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.87 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 75,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.72 million, a PE ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Digi International has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Digi International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Digi International by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

