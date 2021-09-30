DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Director André Larente Purchases 20,000 Shares

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Director André Larente acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$10,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,107.16.

CVE:ADK opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$36.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57. DIAGNOS Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

