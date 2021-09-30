Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Diageo by 208.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

DEO stock traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $194.17. 10,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

