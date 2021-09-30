Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,659.16

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,659.16 ($47.81) and last traded at GBX 3,656.50 ($47.77), with a volume of 483646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,561.50 ($46.53).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,664.38 ($47.88).

The stock has a market cap of £85.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,534.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,383.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Insiders have bought 25,470 shares of company stock valued at $89,791,888 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

