DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of DexCom worth $42,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $548.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,606. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.23. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.25.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.