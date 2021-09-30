Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives $29.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

DTCWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

