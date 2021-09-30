Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €53.80 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.62 ($59.55).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €52.98 ($62.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.79. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

