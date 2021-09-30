Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.