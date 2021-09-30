Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 137.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,039 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of DB opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

