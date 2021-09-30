Deutsche Bank AG Sells 143,029 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $24,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after buying an additional 1,594,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,416 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.67 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

