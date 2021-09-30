Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

