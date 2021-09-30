Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,284 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.38% of First American Financial worth $26,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

FAF opened at $67.64 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

