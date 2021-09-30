Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,517 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of YETI worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth $29,056,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth $317,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 206.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $87.78 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.01.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

