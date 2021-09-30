Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Criteo were worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 366.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 127,972 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Criteo by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

