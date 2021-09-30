Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 38,630 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $27,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 211,759 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 358.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $137.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.68. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.12.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

