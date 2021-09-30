Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,089 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $399.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.55 and a 200 day moving average of $490.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

