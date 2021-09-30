Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,347,975 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 725.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,975 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $22,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

