Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 95.7% in September

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSWL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,430. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deswell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries by 66.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

