Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWVYF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

