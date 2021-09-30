Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 77,193 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,193 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.71% of Deluxe worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Deluxe by 289.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Deluxe stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.85. 115,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,783. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

