Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 54,417 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,417 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 132.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,543. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

