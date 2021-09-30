Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 42,798 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 1,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,415. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.