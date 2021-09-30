Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:SWM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 59,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

