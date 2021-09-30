Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Down 1.1%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) shares dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 5,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

