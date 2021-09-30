Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBJ) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBJ) traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. 1,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

