Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $372.31 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $217.54 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

