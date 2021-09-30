Dash Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $164.20 or 0.00376405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $247.62 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.11 or 0.00901126 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,359,090 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

