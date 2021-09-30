Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,766. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

