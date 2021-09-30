Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,192,000.

PSMM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 11,568 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

