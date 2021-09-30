Darwin Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 662,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 598,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,093,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $349.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

