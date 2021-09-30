Darwin Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.48. 7,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,455. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.64. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

