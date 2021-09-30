Darwin Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 72,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDLO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 53,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,611. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

