DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $66,119.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00321202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00117698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,541,250,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

