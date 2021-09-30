Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dana in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth about $12,584,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

