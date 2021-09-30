Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 410 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON DAL traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 346 ($4.52). The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 350.32. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.11 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.