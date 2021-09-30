Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 410 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON DAL traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 346 ($4.52). The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 350.32. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.11 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

