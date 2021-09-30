D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,758 shares of company stock worth $166,485,581 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $307.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,147. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.86 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

