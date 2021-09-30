CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.57. 2,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,784. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

