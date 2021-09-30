Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Up 2.5%

Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

