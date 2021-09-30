Cryptocean Reaches Market Cap of $20.97 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $20.97 million and $831,940.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $2.56 or 0.00005853 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00117698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00166940 BTC.

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

