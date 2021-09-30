CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.33. 49,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,945. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.25. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,090 shares of company stock worth $89,085,703 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

